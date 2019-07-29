14 people arrested for allegedly distributing illegal drugs in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fourteen people have been arrested for allegedly distributing illegal drugs in Colorado Springs.

According to a news release from Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office, about 70 pounds of methamphetamine, 15 pounds of heroin, 4 pounds of cocaine, 3,100 fentanyl pills, $140,000 and 29 firearms were seized as part of the investigation.

“This investigation proves that when it comes to stopping major drug trafficking in Colorado, great federal-state partnerships make great cases,” said Jason Dunn, U.S. attorney, in the release. “The Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI did terrific work and the results speak for themselves.”

FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips said the outcome of the investigation shows how valuable collaboration is among the agencies that worked on the investigation.

This case is being investigated by the FBI, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Division.