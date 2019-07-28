× Body found in Montana likely that of missing Oregon boy, police say

KALISPELL, Mont. — The body of a 2-year-old found in rural Montana is believed to be that of missing Oregon boy Aiden Salcido, according to police.

The Medford Police Department said Sunday that the body has not yet been positively identified. However, it was located in the same area where his parents — Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido — were seen by several witnesses.

“Witnesses called in tips after seeing the story break on the news and were instrumental in helping to locate a remote camp believed to have been occupied by Janiak and Salcido. The cause and manner of death will not be disclosed until an autopsy can be conducted next week in Montana,” police said via Facebook.

Medford police did not say exactly where in Montana the body was located.

On Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Aiden was believed to be in the Rocky Mountain region following his parents’ suspected murder-suicide in Kalispell, Montana.

The Jackson County, Oregon Sheriff’s Office investigated the couple for burglary in 2018. The case resulted in convictions, and Janiak was scheduled to start serving her sentence on June 11. However, she did not show up to her sentencing.

The FBI says the last time the three were known to be in Medford was June 4.

Montana authorities are now leading the investigation.