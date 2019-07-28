× Sen. Kamala Harris’ Denver campaign rally to be held at Manual High School

DENVER — Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will be holding a rally at Manual High School during her visit to Denver, her campaign announced Sunday.

The event will be held the evening of Friday, Aug. 2.

“Denver, I’m headed your way for a rally on August 2. I look forward to laying out my vision for the future of our nation and listening to people about the issues that matter to them,” Harris said via Twitter.

Manual High is located at the intersection of East 28th Avenue and North Williams Street in the Whittier neighborhood.

People hoping to attend the event must RSVP through Harris’ website.

Colorado will hold its presidential primary in March 2020.