Semitruck driver charged in 3-vehicle crash near Vail that injured 5

VAIL, Colo. — A semitruck driver has been charged with five counts of careless driving causing injury in connection to a three-vehicle crash near the bottom of the west side of Vail Pass on Saturday, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Investigators are looking into excessive speed and brake failure as possible factors in the crash that closed Interstate 70 for about four hours.

Five people — three children and two adults — were injured in the crash about 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 182 about 2 miles east of the East Vail exit.

The Colorado State Patrol said a 2015 International semitruck driven by Keith Thompson, 48, of Detroit, was coming down Vail Pass when it hit a 2016 Ford Explorer towing a camper trailer.

The collision forced the Explorer and a 2010 Jeep Cherokee off the interstate.

The Explorer, driven by a 40-year-old California man, rolled several times, causing injuries to all five passengers.

The Jeep was being driven by a 69-year-old man from Evans. He was not injured.

After the collision, Thompson used a runaway truck ramp to stop at mile marker 182, the Colorado State Patrol said. He was not injured.

The occupants of the Explorer were taken to Vail Health Hospital then later, all five were taken to Denver-area hospitals by Flight for Life helicopter or ground ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.