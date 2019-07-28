× Seasonal temperatures, low chance of storms for Sunday

DENVER — Seasonal conditions will dominate the Front Range on Sundays as highs max out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

There is a 10% chance of a shower surviving along and east of the Interstate 25 corridor through the afternoon, with a couple of showers possible in the central mountains.

Any storms that form will be weak, producing breezy conditions and frequent lightning.

It will be a copy-and-paste of Sunday’s forecast for Monday, with temperatures making it a degree or two warmer.

Highs in Denver will hit the low 90s, with mid-90s expected on the Plains. A storm or two might be possible over the foothills Monday afternoon, weakening as they move east off the higher elevation.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs soaring into the mid-90s. Expect plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions.

A cold front looks to move through the region on Wednesday, bringing a change to the weather pattern.

Highs will drop into the mid-80s for the rest of the workweek with showers and thunderstorms possible through Friday.

