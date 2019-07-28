Seasonal temperatures, isolated storms expected Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunday was a dry and hot day on the Front Range with high temperatures hitting 90 degrees. Monday will likely be a few degrees warmer with better chances for storms in some parts of the state.

Denver will see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 92 degrees on Monday. Metro Denver and the northern Front Range only have a 10-percent chance to see an isolated storm. Better chances will be on the eastern Plains, Palmer Divide and in southern Colorado.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather on the northeast Plains for Monday afternoon, where hail and strong winds are possible in storms that do develop.

Tuesday will heat up to the mid-90s with mostly dry conditions once again. Better chances for storms in Denver will return on Wednesday and last through Friday.

