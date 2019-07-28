One injured in Aurora shooting; police searching for suspect

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are searching for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

About 8 p.m., the Aurora Police Department said via Twitter that the shooting occurred near the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard.

The injured person is a male. He was taken to the hospital. Police did not disclose his condition.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin, black male who may be wearing a blue stocking cap, a dark blue hooded jacket, dark pants and white shoes with red laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

