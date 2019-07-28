Increase in bear activity reported in several counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging campers to take extra precautions to ward off bears in Boulder, Clear Creek and Larimer counties.

“This year, we have seen a lot of bear activity,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay said. “We’ve seen bears around campsites, getting into trash, getting into campgrounds.”

Clay says reports include bears getting into trash or food. The department says there have been some reported cases of bears approaching tents.

Clay says campers should use bear-proof containers to store anything with a scent and to keep the container 150 to 200 yards away from the campsite.

To help keep bears away, he suggests bringing an air horn, cleaning grills or cooking utensils to eliminate odor and having bear mace.

Bears can detect a scent from up to five miles away, Clay said..