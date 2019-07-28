Fountain woman avoids prison in 1-year-old daughter’s death

Posted 11:04 am, July 28, 2019, by

Lauren Sierra

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Fountian woman who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for failing to get medical help for her young daughter’s head injury has been sentenced to three years in a halfway house.

Lauren Olivia Sierra was sentenced Friday for the death of Sophia Fundora in August at a motel in Fountain. Sierra has spent 320 days in custody since her arrest.

Investigators couldn’t prove who caused Sophia’s non-accidental head injuries because a man had watched the girl during the time she was injured.

Prosecutor Nathanial Marsh said what they could prove is Sierra should have taken her daughter to the hospital.

A coroner testified Sophia would have survived if she had been given medical care.

District Judge Marla Prudek indicated she didn’t believe Sierra injured her daughter.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.