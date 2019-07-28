Boulder man in critical condition after hit-and-run while biking home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A local family hopes the community can help them find the driver who hit and seriously injured their loved one while he was biking home.

Gloria Liu describes it as a nagging fear in the back of her mind every time she says goodbye to her fiancé going out for a bike ride.

“That’s a phone call that you’re always afraid you’re going to get: when your loved one walks out the door for their bike ride to do the thing they love,” Liu said.

But last Saturday evening, Liu got that call. Colorado State Patrol says her fiancé Andrew Bernstein was hit by a vehicle while biking to Boulder along Highway 7. Investigators say the driver left the scene.

“It devastates us,” Liu said. “We don’t understand how anybody could do that. That someone cared so little for his life. This driver hit Andrew at such high speed, with such violence, that his bike was snapped in half.”

Liu says someone saw Bernstein on the side of the road and called for help. He was eventually taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

“He has body-wide injuries that are too long to list,” Liu said.

Bernstein’s father Alan says his son grew up on a bike. He says Andrew had a passion for the sport and tying charity into what he loved.

“His bicycling always took on a flavor of community,” Alan Bernstein said. “I think we need to understand better how devastating these cars can be.”

Investigators say Bernstein may have been hit by a 2000 Dodge Ram van that should have damage to the front passenger corner. Anyone who has knowledge of the crash is encouraged to call Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501.

“You still have a choice to do the right thing and that's to come forward,” Liu said.