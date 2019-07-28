× 6-year-old taken to hospital after nearly drowning in Cherry Creek Reservoir

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A 6-year-old was taken to a hospital after nearly drowning in Cherry Creek Reservoir Sunday afternoon.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the child had been in the water in the swim area for at least 10 minutes when someone reported the situation about 2:20 p.m.

Someone pulled the child from the water and began performing CPR until park rangers arrived at the scene and continued resuscitation efforts.

South Metro crews arrived at 2:31 p.m. and took over the resuscitation efforts.

The child was taken to the hospital at 2:39 p.m. and still could not breathe on their own at that time.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson confirmed the child’s age. However, their gender has not yet been released.