15-year-old Boulder boy rescued by helicopter after falling in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy from Boulder was rescued by helicopter after falling and sliding 300 to 400 feet in The Loft area between Mount Meeker and Longs Peak on Saturday morning, Rocky Mountain National Park officials said.

The steep terrain is covered with a mix of snow, water and rocks.

The boy suffered several injuries and members of the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team reached him about 9 a.m. to give him advanced medical care.

Because of the location and injuries, a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base was flown him to extricate the boy in a hoist operation.

The operation took place about 12:30 p.m. He was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows then was taken by a Flight For Life air ambulance to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

His condition is unknown.

The Loft is a saddle between Longs Peak (14,259 feet) and Mount Meeker (13,911 feet).