Woman shot near Idaho Springs, relative arrested in alleged connection to her death

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was shot and killed in a home south of Idaho Springs, officers discovered Saturday, and one of her relatives was arrested in alleged connection to her death.

The relative is being held in the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office detention facility on suspicion of murder, according to a news release from the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Officials from the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation responded to the home about 1.5 miles south of Idaho Springs off Colo. 103, where they found the woman, according to the release.

The woman’s name is not yet being released, pending notification of her family.