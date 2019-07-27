× Weekend forecast includes seasonal temps, afternoon storms

DENVER –Showers and thunderstorms will once again return to the Front Range as we head into the weekend. Expect the best chance of rain to arrive during the afternoon hours, with a low risk for severe weather in the Denver metro area. With that in mind, storms will still be capable of producing damaging wind, some hail and minor flooding. Highs will stay right around average, maxing out in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, with temps only making it into the upper 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine and a low risk for a pop-up shower or two.

Heading into the last few days of July, temperatures will stay slightly above average, with highs maxing out in the lower 90s through Wednesday. Expect only a 10% chance of a shower or two Monday and Tuesday, with a better chance of rain arriving Wednesday afternoon. We’ll cool into the upper 80s both Thursday and Friday with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

