Weekend forecast includes seasonal temps, afternoon storms
DENVER –Showers and thunderstorms will once again return to the Front Range as we head into the weekend. Expect the best chance of rain to arrive during the afternoon hours, with a low risk for severe weather in the Denver metro area. With that in mind, storms will still be capable of producing damaging wind, some hail and minor flooding. Highs will stay right around average, maxing out in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.
