Vigil held for Denver woman family members say was allegedly killed by her husband

DENVER — About 200 people gathered Saturday in Denver to remember the woman who was killed in a North Park Hill shooting just over a week ago.

Tia White, 42, was shot inside a home in the 3200 block of Dexter Street.

Family members said Saturday the man arrested in alleged connection to the shooting, 45-year-old Philip Bevins, was White’s husband.

“I’ve experienced anger, sadness, the situation was just in general it’s a horrible situation,” said Darion Ross. “It’s a person who is supposed to love and protect you. I can’t understand it, and it’s almost unreal just the type of person she was always showing love to everyone.”

Ross worked with White at Service Employees International Union Local 105, where he says she fought to give a voice to middle class workers.

She’s been a key piece in the movement for workers at the airport, janitorial staff, healthcare workers,” Ross said. “She was always willing to help and make sure the workers were taken care of.”

The union is vowing to commit resources to ending domestic violence in Denver, in Tia’s name.

“We need to enhance her legacy by helping other woman know that they can make changes in their lives,” said Tamara Quansah, a pastor who knew White. “We want her passing not to be in vain, we want it to mean something and count for something.”

Quansah said White was "full of life" and "full of love."

"She was fiery, for lack of a better word," Quansah said. "She was fierce, she just was."