Summer heat and storms continue

DENVER — We will have showers and thunderstorms around Saturday evening across metro Denver. A few of the storms could drop brief heavy rain. There will also be lightning and gusty wind. The storms will head east away from the city around 9-10 p.m. and then end closer to midnight on the eastern plains.

Sunday will bring a good deal of sunshine and highs near the seasonal level of about 90 degrees. I can't rule out an isolated late day storm, but most places look to stay dry to end the weekend along the Front Range.

The work week starts with hot temperatures in the 90s Monday & Tuesday along with only a stray storm or two.

A better chance for rain arrives with a cold front on Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures cool into the 80s.

Storm chances will drop off again heading into next weekend as temperatures return to the hot 90s.

