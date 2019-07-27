× Search ongoing for U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel who was hiking near Kit Carson Peak

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Teams are searching for a missing hiker in Saguache County.

Dan Wallick, 41, an active duty lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, was reported overdue to return on July 24, according to a news release from Custer County Search and Rescue, after he went hiking in the Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point area.

Wallick may be wearing a black or navy blue raincoat, a blue short-sleeved T-shirt, an orange long-sleeved shirt and olive green pants, according to the release.

Saguache County Search and Rescue, Custer County Search and Rescue, Western State Mountain Rescue Group, Fremont County Search and Rescue, Flight for Life, National Guard, and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control are assisting in the search.

If he is seen, authorities are asking people to call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Department at (719) 655-2544.