Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Patrick Frazee

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Prosecutors have announced they will not seek the death penalty against Patrick Frazee, the Teller County man accused of killing his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth.

Prosecutors in the Fourth Judicial District had a number of days to file for the death penalty. They have chosen not to do so.

Frazee has pleaded ‘not guilty.’ He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His next appearance is slated for late August, and the trial could begin as soon as the end of October.