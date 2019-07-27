Man, woman, children seriously injured in Commerce City crash Saturday

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man, a woman and two children were extracted from a car in a Commerce City crash on Saturday afternoon.

They were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a GMC van collided with their car, according to a news release from the Commerce City Police Department.

According to the release, the van was eastbound on Prairie Parkway around 3:23 p.m. when it collided with a gold Ford Fusion that was turning westbound off of Victory Way, with the man, woman and children inside.

The two men in the van were also transported to the hospital. According to the release, they had non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed at Prairie Parkway and Victory Way as police continue to investigate.