Large crash on I-70 hospitalizes 5, forces shutdown of westbound lanes

Posted 12:59 pm, July 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:07PM, July 27, 2019

Five people, including three children, were taken to the hospital following a large crash on I-70 Saturday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol in Eagle said the crash involved multiple cars, a semi truck and an RV and forced the shutdown of westbound lanes at mile marker 182.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

Two of the five victims are in critical condition and one child was flown to Denver from Vail.

Alternate routes are advised.

 

