Cyclist critically injured in collision with a deer in Boulder

July 27, 2019

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A cyclist was critically injured in a crash believed to be from collision with a deer this weekend.

On Saturday at about 8:33 a.m., responders received a call from an off-duty firefighter who found the injured woman; the cyclist appeared to have been riding by herself.

The victim, a 60-year-old Boulder woman, was unconscious when she was found.

She was taken to a hospital via ambulance for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the victim’s identity has not been released.

A preliminary investigation lead deputies to believe that the crash was caused by the victim colliding with a deer, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office concluded.

It does not appear that any cars were involved in the crash and there are no suspicious circumstances.

