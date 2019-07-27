Broncos fans gather to watch their team at Saturday scrimmage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Broncos fans jumped at the chance to cheer on their team at Saturday afternoon's scrimmage at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

It was the team's first scrimmage at the stadium since 2014.

"Football season means excitement, fun, family and just hanging out," Linn Maestas of Littleon said.

Maestas and her family were some of the first fans to show up, arriving before parking was open to the public Saturday morning.

"We had to come and see the guys practice," Josephine Maez of Platville said.

Preseason starts next week. The Broncos will take on the Falcons in Atlanta on Aug. 1.