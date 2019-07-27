Body recovered from Eagle River Friday

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A rescue operation was performed Friday to free a body pinned on rocks in the Eagle River between Edwards and Wolcott, the Sheriff’ Office said in a statement on Saturday.

A full rescue operation was immediately underway following the 3:45 p.m. report of the body.

The body has not been identified and the cause of death hasn’t been determined.

The Sheriff’s Office said foul play hasn’t been ruled out but there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500.