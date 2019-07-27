22-year-old climber rescued after falling about 40 feet in Clear Creek Canyon

Posted 7:10 pm, July 27, 2019

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A man may have a broken ankle and a broken pelvis after falling while climbing in Clear Creek County Saturday.

A 22-year-old was climbing in Clear Creek Canyon when he fell about 40 feet, according to a news release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

He was rescued and transported to the hospital, with a possible broken ankle and possibly a broken pelvis, according to the release.

The rescue efforts closed down part of U.S. 6 between intersections with Colo. 119 and I-70 Saturday afternoon.

