Video: Semi-truck burns on Interstate 70 Friday

Posted 11:58 am, July 26, 2019, by

VAIL, Colo. — Firefighters with Vail Fire and Emergency Services were able to quickly extinguish flames that broke out in a semi-truck trailer on Interstate 70 on Friday.

A tweet from the department said two fire engines made an “efficient and effective attack” on the fire and also prevented flames from spreading onto land.

The department said Eagle County Paramedic Services and Vail Police were also on the scene to help.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or whether there were any injuries.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.