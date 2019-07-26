Video: Semi-truck burns on Interstate 70 Friday

VAIL, Colo. — Firefighters with Vail Fire and Emergency Services were able to quickly extinguish flames that broke out in a semi-truck trailer on Interstate 70 on Friday.

Vail Fire’s Engines 2 & 3 were recently dispatched to a semi truck trailer fire on I-70. Both engines made an efficient & effective attack on the fire & prevented a spread into the wildland. Eagle County Paramedic Services and Vail Police also rendered aid. @ECPS911 @VailPolice pic.twitter.com/OVgzNIceIf — Vail Fire and Emergency Services (@VailFire) July 26, 2019

A tweet from the department said two fire engines made an “efficient and effective attack” on the fire and also prevented flames from spreading onto land.

The department said Eagle County Paramedic Services and Vail Police were also on the scene to help.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or whether there were any injuries.