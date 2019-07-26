‘Snowstang’ bus service to Loveland, Arapahoe Basin starts in December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colorado Department of Transportation will launch a new program in December called the Snowstang. It will be an expansion of the Bustang service.

The goal with the Snowstang is to eliminate headaches and hassles of heavy mountain traffic along Interstate 70 during the winter ski season.

The Snowstang bus program will launch in December from Union Station in Denver. There will also be a stop at the Federal Center in Lakewood.

At least two resorts are already signed-on for the Snowstang service; Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin.

According to CDOT, the mountain community is very interested in the Snowstang service.

Snowstang will operate 40 days throughout the winter, between December and April. That will include weekends and most holidays.

The Snowstang will cost $25, which will get you to the mountains and back.

CDOT is also offering a new service to Rocky Mountain National Park. That service will cost $10 per round trip. It kicks off August 24.