× Sheriff says anonymous donor will reimburse county for Pence’s Aspen visit

DENVER — 24 hours after Pitkin County Sheriff Joe Disalvo made national news for asking Republicans or the White House to reimburse the county for security costs associated with Vice President Mike Pence’s visit, Disalvo is getting his money back .

DiSalvo called FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George Friday, saying local Republican officials have promised to reimburse the county.

“They actually found somebody who is not the party host who is willing to pick up the expenses for my department and a few others,” DiSalvo said .

DiSalvo said the donor wished to remain anonymous.

“I’m going to continue this policy for billing people who come here for fundraising,” DiSalvo told St. George.

“Even though we have a reputation for being an affluent community, it doesn’t mean we have high taxes here. We do live on a relatively modest budget,” DiSalvo said.

Disalvo had been seeking over $24,000 associated with the Pence visit.

“If the VP was to come here and appear publicly, I wouldn’t ask for the money because I think that’s a benefit to all of us,” Sheriff Joe Disalvo told Pitkin County Commissioners this week. “If he is here for a $35,000-a-couple fundraiser, which we think netted $600,000 to $700,000, kick a little back to us locals.”