Second brother in Englewood child pornography case sentenced to 32 years in prison

The second of two brothers arrested on child pornography charges will serve 32 years in prison, according to the District Attorney on Friday.

Daniel Paul Alberts, 67, pleaded guilty last week to four counts of sexual exploitation of a child after he and his brother were busted in a filthy home in the 3900 block of South Washington Street in Englewood in April.

Other charges against Alberts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Both David Alberts and his brother Timothy Alberts had prior convictions for sexual assault on a child from the late 1970s and early 1980s. Because they were considered habitual sex offenders against children, both men faced enhanced sentencing.

On April 18, 2018, Englewood police were called to a home infested with rats, mice, maggots and insects. A hazardous materials team was called in and a search warrant obtained.

According to the DA, investigators found children’s underwear, diapers, sex toys and numerous sexually explicit images and videos of children on computers in the home.

Police collected a huge cache of printed material, photos, VHS tapes, DVDs, and hard drives.

A statement released to the media said the amount of pornography was so immense that only selective sampling of the material could be done. The results of that sampling revealed well over a quarter of a million separate pieces of child pornography but officials believe that number is likely higher.

Timothy Alberts, 63, pleaded guilty Dec. 20 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and was sentenced Feb. 25, 2019, to 22 years in prison.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Mauro said, “the depth of depravity involved here cannot be overstated.” He added that

“The brothers stockpiled well over three decades’ worth of child pornography with no regard for the broader implications of consuming such sick material. As long as there is a market for child pornography, children will continue to be trafficked, exploited, and abused. Anyone who participates in that market and gets caught will be punished.”