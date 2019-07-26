Renew Your Skin Using Your Own Blood – Vampire Facelift & Vampire Facial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to our skin, we all want to look our best as youthful for as long as possible. As time goes by, that becomes more of a challenge. Thankfully there`s a new procedure that can do just that. Here to tell us more about the Vampire Facelift was Becky Vanicelli, a Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa.

The Vampire Facelift offers an effective, non-surgical solution to create a beautiful & natural shape.

Becky has a great offer just for Colorado`s Best viewers. The first 10 people to call will receive 10% off their treatment pacakge, plus a free VI peel in the fall, with a minimum purchase. Call right now to book and take advantage of this amazing offer (844)724-3537. She has two locations, in downtown Littleton and Golden.