Red Rocks Community College employee says coworker sexually assaulted her

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A woman who works at Red Rocks Community College in Lakewood says she was sexually assaulted on campus by a male coworker.

The woman, who spoke with FOX31 on the condition she remain anonymous, says she told the man not to touch her while inside a building on campus.

"It wasn't just a tap. And I'm not welcoming that," she said.

The woman says it happened in a public area where security cameras area present.

She presented paperwork proving she filed a statement with Red Rocks Community College police.

The woman says three other people have come forward with similar complaints about the man. However, he still works at the college.

RRCC sent the following statement to FOX31 and Channel 2:

"Red Rocks Community College is unable to comment on any investigations that are pending and/or involve confidential personnel matters. RRCC takes all reports involving sexual misconduct seriously and has established processes in place for promptly responding to and addressing such matters."

The woman is not only asking that the male employee be removed of duties. She wants to know why she and the others have not been offered counseling or resources to help deal with the unwanted encounters.