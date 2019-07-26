Pikes Peak Hill Climb 2020 motorcycle race nixed following fatality

Ducati rider Carlin Dunne makes his way to the finish during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on August 12, 2012 in Colorado Springs. (Photo: Rainier Ehrhardt/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials have canceled the 2020 edition of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb following the death of racer Carlin Dunne.

The Gazette reports Friday that the race’s board scrubbed next year’s event after Dunne, a four-time race division winner, careened off the road near the summit June 30.

He was the third racer to die in the climb since 2014.

The board says it will decide sometime next year if the race should resume.

Auto racing up the peak will continue.

Called “The Race to the Clouds,” the 13-mile Hill Climb has some 156 turns as it winds its way from 4,720 feet altitude to the 14,110-foot summit of Pikes Peak, overlooking Colorado Springs.

