Murphy ties career high with 6 RBIs, Rockies rout Reds 12-2

CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 26: Daniel Murphy #9 of the Colorado Rockies hits a double to right field to drive in three runs in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 26, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Rockies won 12-2. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer and a three-run double to tie his career high with six RBIs, leading Colorado over the Cincinnati Reds 12-2 on Friday night and giving the Rockies consecutive wins for the first time since June 28 and 29.

Murphy homered in the first off All-Star Luis Castillo (9-4) and doubled in the ninth against Jared Hughes, raising his career average against the Reds to .350.

David Dahl hit a two-run homer, and Charlie Blackmon had three hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who had lost 16 of 19 before winning 8-7 at Washington on Thursday.

German Márquez (6-9) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, struck out seven and walked none, his second straight sharp outing after allowing a career-worst 11 runs against San Francisco.

Castillo (9-4) lost for the first time in four starts since June 29 and tied his career high by giving up six runs in five innings — more runs than he allowed in his previous four combined starts. He allowed eight hits and two walks.

Cincinnati closed to 3-2 on Joey Votto’s RBI groundout in the first and Josh VanMeter’s home run in the second.

Colorado built a 6-2 lead in the fourth on Blackmon’s RBI double down the left-field line that kicked up chalk and Dahl’s homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: SS Trevor Story got Friday off.

Reds: OF Nick Senzel didn’t play after leaving Wednesday’s 5-4 loss at Milwaukee in the first inning with dizziness.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado is expected to recall RHP Chi Chi González (0-2) from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his fourth start of the season on Saturday.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (5-5) makes his first start since setting his career high with 11 strikeouts in a 3-1 loss to St. Louis last weekend.

