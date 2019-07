GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A mudslide closed a stretch of both lanes of Interstate 70 Friday afternoon.

Both west and eastbound lanes were closed in South Canyon, just west of Glenwood Springs at mile marker 110.

I-70 WB: Road closed between Exit 114 – West Glenwood and Exit 109 – US 6; Canyon Creek. Road closed westbound due to mudslide, use alternate route. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 26, 2019

The eastbound lane is closed at mile marker 109 and westbound is closed at mile marker 113, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT maintenance crews and other emergency response agencies are on the scene and working to clear the mud and recover stuck cars.