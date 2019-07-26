Man injured in northeast Denver shooting

Posted 8:21 pm, July 26, 2019

DENVER — A man was injured in a shooting in northeast Denver Friday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of North Oneida Street. It was reported about 8 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. DPD says his condition is unknown.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect. No one has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains active. The 2200 block of Oneida is closed while police investigate the scene.

