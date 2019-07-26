Man injured in northeast Denver shooting
DENVER — A man was injured in a shooting in northeast Denver Friday night.
According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of North Oneida Street. It was reported about 8 p.m.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. DPD says his condition is unknown.
Police have not yet released information about a suspect. No one has been taken into custody.
The investigation remains active. The 2200 block of Oneida is closed while police investigate the scene.