Lakewood police investigating homicide after disturbance between husband and wife

Posted 5:45 am, July 26, 2019, by

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– The Lakewood Police Department is investigating a homicide on Friday morning at the Green Gables Condominiums.

At around 3:02 a.m., police received a call about a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife.

When police arrived, they found one person dead. At this time, investigators are not disclosing who was killed.

There will be no road closures in the area because the investigation is contained to the Green Gables Condominiums complex.

At this time, police do not have anyone in custody but they are conducting interviews.

