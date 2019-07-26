JeffCo man says GPS is incorrectly leading people down private road on his property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A man in a rural area of Jefferson County says that for the past three years, GPS has incorrectly led drivers down a private road on his property.

Jim Morton moved to his home and 22 acres in Deer Creek Canyon to get away from it all.

“The views and the privacy,” he said of what drew him to the area.

At times, he feels he lives at Grand Central Station.

During the past three years, he says GPS has guided wayward travelers past or in front of his home.

Morton owns the road leading up to his home.

Video shows Morton helping a truck driver who followed smartphone instructions into the area, but realized the road was too narrow for the big rig to continue.

Morton says he has had some initial success in getting the GPS-short-cut route changed by contacting Apple and Google.

“They actually got Apple to change the electronic routing that they were seeing before,” he said.

Still, Morton has several signs telling people that their GPS devices are wrong and to turn around.