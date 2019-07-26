× Hotter and drier today; Next surge of Monsoon moisture arrives Saturday

We’re in-between Monsoon surges today. The result is a hotter and drier day.

The chance of t-storms is 20% in the Mountains and across the Front Range.

High temps reach 92 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Mountain highs in the 70s, 80s and a couple 90s.

Another surge of Monsoon moisture arrives on Saturday. It means a higher percentage chance of rain/t-storms across the state. I’m forecasting a 40% chance in Denver afternoon. The Mountains could see rain/t-storms before lunch then again in the afternoon. Watch for lightning.

Sunday is drier with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs 85-90 both Saturday and Sunday.

90s early next week, drier.

