Fort Collins struggles to cover hail damage costs; insurance says she was not covered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Hail storms cause serious damage, but what happened to Karen Short’s Fort Collins home takes it to a whole new level.

Her home is riddled with holes and cracked windows as well as a leaky roof. She also just learned her insurance policy won’t cover the cost.

Short joined the disaster relief effort during Hurricane Katrina then moved to Colorado to help flood victims, but now finds she is the one needing assistance.

After losing her husband to cancer in addition to both of her parents over the past year and a half, Short is struggling to repair the damage.

"The insurance company is only paying for a three-tab shingle. I have a four-tab shingle. That means I have to pay for it myself," she said.

Short’s policy doesn’t feature code upgrade coverage.

Insurance expert Kim Alire of the Barrett Bartels Agency tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers homeowners need to be prepared before finding out they have code violations after storm damage or when they hire construction companies to begin projects.

“(For example), they’re going to require that the wiring in the full house be upgraded to the current code and the insurance only covers the damage portion," Alire said.

Most policies allow you to add code upgrade coverage. Short will have to pay at least $2,000 out-of-pocket for her repairs.

Any person or business interested in helping her can contact the Problem Solvers at tips@kdvr.com