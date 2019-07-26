FBI: Oregon toddler could be in Rocky Mountain region after parents’ suspected murder-suicide

DENVER — A 2-year-old boy from Medford, Oregon might be in the Rocky Mountain region following his parents’ deaths in a suspected murder-suicide, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Friday night.

The FBI says Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, a non-married couple, were reported missing to Medford police on June 11. The couple has a child together: 2-year-old Aiden Salcido.

The Jackson County, Oregon Sheriff’s Office investigated the couple for burglary in 2018. The case resulted in convictions, and Janiak was scheduled to start serving her sentence on June 11. However, she did not show up to her sentencing.

The FBI says the last time the three were known to be in Medford was June 4.

“Family was concerned for Hannah, Daniel, and Aiden’s welfare as they have made no contact with any friends or family. Hannah was described as a good mother. Family also said the trio were homeless and would camp along the greenway in Medford. Family said that Hannah suffers from mental health issues,” the FBI said in a statement.

On Wednesday, police in Kalispell, Montana stopped a 1996 GMC Jimmy. Officers contacted a male driver and female passenger who were believed to be lying about their identity, according to the FBI.

“During the stop, the vehicle fled, and the driver led officers on a pursuit. Officers spiked the tires, and the vehicle came to a stop. When the officers approached they found both the male and female were deceased. The female was believed to have been shot in the head, and the male had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” the FBI said.

The couple was identified as Salcido and Janiak. Aiden was not found, and there is no evidence of a child being in the vehicle, according to the FBI.

“Investigators are greatly concerned for Aiden’s welfare and are asking for the public’s help in locating him safely and expeditiously. Detectives are seeking any information that could assist in locating Aiden,” the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Medford police: 541-774-2258. The case number is 19-10842.