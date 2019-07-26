Even Buzz Aldrin has to go through customs; must declare moon rocks from Apollo 11

Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin poses next to the U.S. flag July 20, 1969 on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. (Photo by NASA/Liaison)

HONOLULU, Hawaii– Buzz Aldrin took throwback Thursday to the next level by sharing his customs form from Apollo 11 on Twitter.

On Thursday, he tweeted, “Imagine having to go through customs after returning from the Moon! Items to declare: Moon rocks!”.

On the general declaration form, Aldrin’s cargo was listed as moon rock and moon dust samples. The form was dated July 24, 1969.

The form was signed by Commander Neil A. Armstrong, Colonel Edwin E. Aldrin, JR. and Lt. Colonel Michael Collins.

