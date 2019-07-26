× Even Buzz Aldrin has to go through customs; must declare moon rocks from Apollo 11

HONOLULU, Hawaii– Buzz Aldrin took throwback Thursday to the next level by sharing his customs form from Apollo 11 on Twitter.

On Thursday, he tweeted, “Imagine having to go through customs after returning from the Moon! Items to declare: Moon rocks!”.

Imagine having to go through customs after returning from the Moon! 😁Items to declare: Moon rocks! #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/GIFaNVNqeB — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 26, 2019

On the general declaration form, Aldrin’s cargo was listed as moon rock and moon dust samples. The form was dated July 24, 1969.

The form was signed by Commander Neil A. Armstrong, Colonel Edwin E. Aldrin, JR. and Lt. Colonel Michael Collins.