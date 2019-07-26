× City of Denver threatening to end contract with DIA developer amid construction woes

DENVER — The city and county of Denver is threatening to terminate its contract with the developers in charge of the massive renovation project at Denver International Airport.

According to documents obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2 Friday, the city is threatening to end the agreement with Denver Great Hall, LLC due to a number of issues.

First, the document cites a fire the developer allegedly caused on June 20 in the construction work area.

“The fire was caused by Developer’s failure to take proper safety precautions for its hot demolition work,” the document states.

READ: DIA’s notice of non-compliance to Denver Great Hall LLC

The letter also accuses the developer of engaging in “unsafe and unprofessional construction practices that put its workers and airport passengers at risk.”

Additionally, the letter to Great Hall states that escalators have been out of commission for more than one month, which has disrupted airport activities.

The news comes after Great Hall publicly releasing a report citing how the project could be delayed until 2024 over a belief the current concrete at DIA lacks enough structural integrity to carry out the design plans for the airport’s renovation.

FOX31 previously reported how delays could cost more than $300 million.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to Great Hall. We are awaiting a response.