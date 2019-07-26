Burning haystacks cause billowing smoke near Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Residents in and around Loveland will likely see smoke billowing into the air Friday as a group of haystacks continues to burn.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority posted a message about the fire, saying the haystacks caught fire at roughly 2:30 a.m.

Extinguishing the flames and smoke has been a slow process because there are so many bales involved in the fire.

In the release issued by authorities, the fire continues to smolder Friday afternoon and is releasing large volumes of smoke.

LFRA said rising temperatures will create air and smoke inversions that trap smoke at lower levels, which will impact homes and businesses in the Loveland community.

Smoke will most likely remain visible throughout Friday.