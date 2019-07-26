Brighton hit-and-run captured on family’s security camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- Brighton police are investigating a hit-and-run involving property damage that happened outside a home off Miller Avenue on June 29.

The crash was captured on Maria Villalobos' doorbell security camera, which shows an out-of-control driver slamming into her two cars before taking off.

"My husband jumped out of bed, he looked outside and he yelled, 'They just hit us!," she said. "I was in shock."

Villalobos says their red Chevy Cobalt was totaled. Their second car, a GMC Sierra, received extensive damage to the back end.

"It's pretty frustrating," she said. "We weren't planning on this."

The video did not capture a license plate, and Brighton police have still not identified a suspect.

They're asking people to be on the lookout for an SUV with heavy front end damage.

Villalobos believes it's a green Ford Explorer.

"I'm just glad my girls were inside, and he didn't crash into the home, just vehicles," she said.

Villalobos is hoping someone can help them find the driver.

"It's just going to take some time," she said. "Karma will get you, if not the police."

If you have information on the crash, you're asked to call Brighton police at 303-655-2300.