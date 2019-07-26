× Boulder police search for felon who cut off GPS

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are asking residents throughout the state to be on the lookout for a felon on the run.

According to the department, Michael Dunkum cut off his GPS unit when he was in Colorado Springs and authorities have reason to believe he may be headed out of state, specifically to Arizona.

Dunkum was on probation for stalking, felony menacing and retaliation against a victim in Boulder.

Call Boulder police at (303) 441-3333 if you see the suspect.