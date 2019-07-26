Bicyclist killed in collision with car identified

DENVER — The woman who died after a vehicle struck her while she was riding a bike near Denver Country Club Wednesday afternoon was identified Friday as 37-year-old Alexis Bounds.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of South Marion Parkway and East Bayaud Avenue about 4:30 p.m.

The driver of the car, David Anton, was allegedly driving roughly 20 mph when he made a right turn and failed to yield to the cyclist, who was riding in a designated bike lane.

Bounds was taken to a local hospital, but died from her injuries, police said.

Anton was cited for careless driving resulting in death.

Bounds’ autopsy cited the cause of death as the result of multiple blunt force injuries.