Bear activity on the rise at campsites in Boulder, Clear Creek, Larimer counties

DENVER– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials announced on Friday they have seen an increase in issues between humans and bears on Roosevelt National Forest Service campsites.

The specific areas are where people are dispersed camping in Boulder, Clear Creek and Larimer counties.

According to wildlife officials, the reports have been of bears getting into improperly stored food in trees and entering unoccupied tents containing scented items like sunscreen, bug spray and marijuana.

The specific areas listed from CPW are:

Lost Lake

Ceran St. Vrain

Middle St. Vrain Creek drainage upstream from Camp Dick

Olive Ridge campground

Meeker Overflow campground

Beaver Reservoir road dispersed camping area

Rock Creek road dispersed camping area

Crater Lakes in James Peak Wilderness

West Chicago Creek

Columbine and Pickle Gulch in Clear Creek County

Dowdy

West Lake and Chambers Lake in Larimer County

“I’m not sure why but we have seen a significant increase in bears seeking food in tents, backpacks and camps in general in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests,” said Kristin Cannon, area wildlife manager for CPW. “People planning on camping in this area should be extra cautious and take care to store food, trash and toiletries in provided bear lockers or canisters. These items should never be stored in a tent, especially not this summer.”

CPW says it has also seen a high number of second and third-hand reports of bears entering tents and encourages anyone who has experienced this or other behaviors of bears getting into trash cans or breaking into cars to report it immediately.

You can make a report by calling the Denver office at 303-291-7227, Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 or for emergencies 911.

CPW has an entire section of its website dedicated to bear information, you can find it here.