Autopsy results in death of infant released; mother arrested in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Medical Examiner on Friday identified the cause of death of an infant baby in May was asphyxia by suffocation; the manner of death is homicide.

In May, officers with the Denver Police Department arrested Cintrease Dailey, 31, for investigation of child abuse resulting in the death of her 7-month-old son.

At roughly 5:15 a.m. on May 21, DPD was contacted regarding a child death at Rose Medical Center.

Police learned that the infant, Messiah Dailey, was brought to the emergency room by his mother and another family member at 3:45 a.m. The child was not breathing when he arrived at the hospital.

Medical personnel tried to resuscitate the baby, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Detectives with DPD’s homicide unit responded to investigate “due to suspected trauma to the child,” according to DPD.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Cintrease Dailey, 31, was arrested.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination on charges.