Adjust your plans: stormier Saturday than Sunday

DENVER — This hit and miss, somewhat roller coaster, weather pattern continues.

Friday evening is no exception. Parts of Northern Colorado to see storms, the Denver area likely missed out on storms unless they form in the evening but the chance is a low one.

During the weekend be watchful for thunderstorms Saturday, which carries the higher rain chance of the two weekend days and may be the day to adjust your plans to avoid the afternoon and early evening outdoors.

Saturday to be the stormier of the weekend days. In the metro areas, thunderstorms may begin just after lunch Saturday. For the mountains, thunderstorms will begin by mid-morning. pic.twitter.com/e3KDOZJWIU — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 26, 2019

If you’ll be hiking, definitely take note and start your hikes much earlier to avoid the mid-morning through afternoon chances of storms in the mountains.

Sunday may have a storm or two but overall a drier day versus Saturday.

Temperature-wise, low 90s and upper 80s is the plan for your Saturday and Sunday.

During next week, the hit and miss variety of thunderstorms do continue. Highs are likely into the 90s during the week.

July is likely to close out with just these hit and miss generic thunderstorm days.

July's rainfall to date remains well below average in many/most cases across the West and US. pic.twitter.com/iFsNvr2hWf — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 25, 2019

As we head into August, particularly the second week of August, the seasonal wind flow called the monsoon may bring moisture across Colorado. If this pans out, we will see much more widespread and higher thunderstorm chances daily.

The monsoon is a seasonal wind flow responsible for increasing rainfall coverage for the second half of summer. This will need to pan out or we’ll see the drought numbers climb steadily. Speaking of which, abnormally dry conditions are now showing up in the latest drought monitor.

Drought has returned to Colorado after a two-month hiatus. Far southwestern Colorado now in the abnormally dry drought category. pic.twitter.com/12veJJFZSf — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 26, 2019

