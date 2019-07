Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo.-- On Friday morning, two people were injured in a house fire at 6363 South High Street in Centennial.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another person was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The fire is under control, according to fire crews working the fire. Firefighters are currently ventilating smoke and checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still being determined at this time.