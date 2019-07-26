2 people hospitalized, 2 people on the run after driver blows through intersection in Arapahoe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo.-- The intersection of South Quebec Street and East Dry Creek Road was shut down on Friday morning due to a serious crash that hospitalized two people.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department, a Ford F-150 was going at least 105 miles per hour on E-470 at Chambers Road. Colorado State Patrol saw the driver speeding and put lights on to try and stop the driver, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver in the Ford truck exited off on Quebec Street and blew through the intersection at Dry Creek road, hitting two cars, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department.

A driver of one of the vehicles that was hit was taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center. A passenger of the Ford truck was also taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center. The conditions of those patients is unknown at this time.

The male driver of the Ford truck and a female passenger escaped the accident scene on foot. Deputies are currently searching the area to find them.

The driver of the Ford truck also crashed into a power box, knocking out power in the area for more than one-thousand customers, according to the sheriff's office.

Xcel Energy is responding to the area to fix the power.